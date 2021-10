Filmmaker reflects on lessons learned after six-year Trans Canada Trail journey Canadian filmmaker Dianne Whelan is the first person to ever complete the Trans Canada Trail – the longest trail in the world, stretching more than 16,000 miles, with hundreds of walking paths, roads and multiple waterways. As part of our series “Pushing the Limits,” correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Whelan to discuss what she learned on her six-year journey of solitude and reflections.