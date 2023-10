Filming "Killers of the Flower Moon" Director Martin Scorsese's latest film is an adaptation of David Grann's bestseller of early 20th century Oklahoma, about a scourge of suspicious deaths of members of the Osage tribe who had become fabulously wealthy because of their oil rights. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Scorsese, Grann, and with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, about truthfully representing the Osage and the reign of terror.