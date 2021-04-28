Live

Film historian Robert Osborne dead at age 84

"Turner Classic Movies" host Robert Osborne died in his sleep Monday at his home in New York. He was 84. In an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" last year, Osborne told Mo Rocca about his passion for movies.
