Film chronicles the rise and fall of Compaq Computers In 1982, when it came to personal computers, IBM was the only game in town. That's until "Compaq Computer," a small Houston startup founded by three friends came along and proceeded to beat Big Blue at its own game. This story is chronicled in a new documentary, "Silicon Cowboys." It wowed audiences at this year's SXSW Film Festival in Austin and opened nationwide Friday. Compaq's co-founder and CEO Rod Canion and director Jason Cohen join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the film and Compaq's influence in the computer industry.