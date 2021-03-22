Live

Figure skating seniors go for the gold

Figure skating competitions aren’t just for kids chasing Olympic dreams; plenty of adults are going for the gold well into their golden years. Susan McGinnis talks with some older competitive skaters who train just outside Washington, D.C.
