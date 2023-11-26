Fighting the good fight against ALS Brian Wallach has beaten the odds after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease). Given six months to live, remarkably he has survived six years. During that time, he and his wife Sandra have lobbied for funds for promising drugs and treatments. Two years after first meeting Wallach in 2021, correspondent Lee Cowan revisits with him to find out how he and his grassroots organization I Am ALS helped pass a law (Act for ALS) funding more than $100 million a year for five years for various ALS initiatives, and why Wallach himself is hopeful for the future.