Fighting resumes in Gaza after short-term cease-fire ends After a week-long cease-fire that saw dozens of Hamas hostages released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel, the violence has resumed in Gaza. Israel said it had struck more than 400 targets in the territory, while the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said 240 civilians have died since the end of the cease-fire. Lilia Luciano is in Tel Aviv with more.