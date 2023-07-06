Fighting for Haiti | CBS Reports In the wake of Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination in July 2021, a power vacuum was seized upon by rival gangs that now effectively run the capital city of Port-au-Prince. It’s the latest in a long history of hardships — including some in which the U.S. played a role. Remarkably, Haitians are undeterred in their optimism for a better future. CBS Reports explores Haiti’s current crisis, fueled in part by American firepower, and the inspiring stories amidst the anarchy of those fighting to fulfill Haiti’s promise.