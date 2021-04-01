Live

Fighting Boko Haram

Chad and Niger have launched a joint-offensive across the border in Northeast Nigeria, the headquarters of Boko Haram. Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, discusses the leader of the terrorist group swearing allegiance to ISIS.
