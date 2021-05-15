Live

Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinians intensifies

The violence between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas in Gaza is not letting up. On Saturday morning, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed at least 10 people, some of them children. That's the highest number of fatalities in a single attack since the conflict began less than a week ago. While some of the most intense assaults have been in Gaza and southern Israel, a much broader offensive is taking shape. Imtiaz Tyab is in Tel Aviv with the latest.
