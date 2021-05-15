Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinians intensifies The violence between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas in Gaza is not letting up. On Saturday morning, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed at least 10 people, some of them children. That's the highest number of fatalities in a single attack since the conflict began less than a week ago. While some of the most intense assaults have been in Gaza and southern Israel, a much broader offensive is taking shape. Imtiaz Tyab is in Tel Aviv with the latest.