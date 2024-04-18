Watch CBS News

Fight over Arizona abortion ban law continues

Legislators in Arizona are still split on how to deal with a controversial Civil War-era law that bans nearly all abortion in the state, which the state's Supreme Court has ruled can be enforced. CBS News campaign reporter Shawna Mizelle has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.