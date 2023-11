"Fight Club" author Chuck Palahniuk on new novel "Not Forever, But For Now" Tucked away on his property outside of Portland, "Fight Club" author Chuck Palahniuk is ready to release his 20th novel. Ahead of his newest work, "Not Forever, But For Now," Palahniuk goes into detail about his writing processes, his work, and his surprising love for the holiday season in a conversation with Christina Ruffini.