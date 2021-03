"Fifty Shades of Grey" brings BDSM merchandise mainstream Doubters of the idea "sex sells" need only look to the fanfare surrounding the release of "50 Shades of Grey" on Friday. The movie is the first adaptation of the steamy book trilogy by British author E. L. James. Hundreds of scheduled showings around the country are already sold out. Vinita Nair reports on how theaters aren't the only businesses cashing in.