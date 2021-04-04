Live

FIFA president resigning in surprise shakeup

Just days after being re-elected, FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced that he is stepping down amid a bribery scandal involving top league officials. CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips joins CBSN with the latest.
