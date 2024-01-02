Fiery airplane crash at Tokyo's Haneda Airport -- how hundreds escaped All 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames after colliding with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, according to the Japanese transport minister, Tetsuo Saito. Five crewmembers on the coast guard plane died, Saito said. CBS News foreign correspondent Lucy Craft reports from Japan, and Robert Sumwalt, a CBS News transportation safety analyst, looks at some of the safety features that may have contributed to the outcome on the passenger jet.