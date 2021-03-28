Live

Fierce wind and rain hitting central Philippines

More than 600,000 people are fleeing villages in the Philippines as Typhoon Hagupit bears down on the country. It is considered to be one of the world's largest peacetime evacuations. Reporter Barnaby Lo reports from Manila.
