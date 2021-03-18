Live

Fewer people are paying to watch TV

According to the research firm SNL Kagan, the number of Americans who pay for TV through cable, satellite or fiber fell by more than a quarter of a million last year. Jill Wagner has that story and more MoneyWatch headlines.
