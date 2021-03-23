Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fewer Americans having strokes, study finds

A long-term study finds fewer Americans are having strokes and those who do have a lower risk of dying. Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.