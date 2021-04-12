Live

Festivus creator says he hates Rand Paul

Rand Paul celebrate Festivus on Wednesday by airing his grievances on Twitter. But the creator of the fictional holiday said he hates Paul for the way he's using his holiday to "hurt our nation." CBSN's Contessa Brewer has the details.
