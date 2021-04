Ferocious wildfire flames tear through NorCal towns Flames have displaced about 23,000 people and have destroyed around 750 homes. More buildings are at risk. The fire killed retired teacher Barbara McWilliams. The disabled 72-year-old could not escape the flames. The Valley Fire is considered one of the most destructive in California history. Danielle Nottingham reports from Middletown, where flames leveled much of the town.