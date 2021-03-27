Live

Ferguson braces for grand jury decision

A grand jury decision is expected as early as Saturday in the Michael Brown shooting case. Authorities are preparing for wide-spread protests by bringing in the National Guard and about 100 FBI agents. Mark Strassmann reports from Clayton, Mo.
