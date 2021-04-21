Ferguson activist-turned-city councilwoman reflects on Derek Chauvin verdict More than six years ago, Fran Griffin was an activist protesting in the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, after a grand jury decided not to indict the officer who killed Black teen Michael Brown. Today, she is a city councilwoman brought to tears by the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. "CBS This Morning" national correspondent Jericka Duncan was with Griffin when she heard the news.