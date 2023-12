Fentanyl surpasses methamphetamines as Los Angeles County's deadliest drug, study finds There was more than a 1,600% increase in accidental fentanyl overdose deaths since 2016 in Los Angeles County, according to a new report by the county's Department of Public Health. Dr. Gary Tsai, the director of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Control division of the department, joins CBS News with insight on the new report.