Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and much more lethal. This clip from the documentary film "Untreated & Unheard: The Addiction Crisis in America" examines the rise of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and the role it has played in our country's skyrocketing overdose numbers.

If you or a loved one is suffering from substance use disorder you can find tools, help and hope at https://drugfree.org/get-support/

THIS PROGRAM WAS PRODUCED BY PARAMOUNT FOR THE NATIONAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION PARTNERSHIP TO END ADDICTION