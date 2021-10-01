Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
How Conspiracy Theories "Infiltrated" The Wellness Community
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
California becomes first state to require COVID-19 vaccine for students
The latest on what's happening with the bipartisan infrastructure bill
NWSL cancels matches amid coach misconduct allegations
North Dakota drought exposes 130-year-old shipwreck
Suspect in custody after Houston school shooting leaves 1 injured
More than half of U.S. police killings are misclassified, study says
Merck reports promising results from experimental COVID-19 pill
Hospital workers strike over staff shortage in upstate New York
Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to reform conservatorship laws
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Fentanyl-laced pills add to spike in overdoses
A majority of drug-related deaths in the U.S. last year were attributed to fentanyl, an opioid 100 times more potent than heroin. The U.S. government recently seized 1.8 million fentanyl-laced pills. Jeff Pegues shares more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On