Fentanyl-laced pills add to spike in overdoses

A majority of drug-related deaths in the U.S. last year were attributed to fentanyl, an opioid 100 times more potent than heroin. The U.S. government recently seized 1.8 million fentanyl-laced pills. Jeff Pegues shares more.
