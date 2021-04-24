Female service members compete in Ms. Veteran America to help their own More than 204,000 women are serving in the Armed Forces right now, making up nearly 16 percent of service members. When women retire from the military, they often don't get the same treatment or access to services that men do. But an event featuring hundreds of active and retired military women is trying to change that. Through poise, grace and service, the competition for Ms. Veteran America unites them all for a common mission. Dana Jacobson spoke with this year's winner to learn her reasons for taking part.