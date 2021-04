Female-led films dominate at the box office Movies like "Insurgent," "Cinderella," and "50 Shades of Grey," are the top three live-action movie openings this year. Notably they all have female leads and most of the ticket-buyers were women. Meanwhile, male-centric movies have been bombing at the box office. Is Hollywood no longer strictly a man's world? The New York Times business editor Peter Lattman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to tell us more.