Live

Watch CBSN Live

FEMA director on Hurricane Matthew relief

FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate met with President Obama about Hurricane Matthew on Friday as the storm slammed Florida's southeast coast. Fugate joins CBSN to discuss FEMA's relief efforts for the areas targeted by the storm.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.