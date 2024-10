FEMA crews threatened amid hurricane recovery efforts Out of an abundance of caution, FEMA says its disaster assistance teams will be stationed at fixed locations instead of going door-to-door, while the agency looks at threats against its personnel. The move comes after the Washington Post reported an email by the U.S. Forest Service to all federal responders in Rutherford County, North Carolina ordering them to stand down and evacuate after National Guard troops encountered armed militia saying they were "hunting FEMA."