Feinstein brought San Francisco back "from the brink" after Moscone, Milk assassinations Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday at 90, became mayor of San Francisco during "very dark times" after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. California State Assembly Member Phil Ting, who represents San Francisco, said Feinstein brought the city back "from the brink" and praised her for multiple achievements, including starting the initiative to make San Francisco and Shanghai sister cities.