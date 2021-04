Feelings of pandemic apathy may be defined as "languishing," report says Health experts are using the term "languishing" to define feelings of emptiness and stagnation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They say it's important to recognize the emotion and talk about it before it becomes a more severe mental health issue. Adam Grant, author and organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain.