Live

Watch CBSN Live

Feds wiretapped ex-Trump campaign chair

Before special counsel Robert Mueller began looking into Russian election meddling, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was already the subject of a federal investigation. CBS News' justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.