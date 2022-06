Feds warn extremist violence possible before mid-terms: CBS News Flash June 8, 2022 Just as primaries were held in seven states came a new warning about November's midterm elections. The Department of Homeland Security cautions that extremist violence is possible over the next six months. President Biden is heading west, to California and New Mexico. And Tiger Woods says he won’t take part in next week's U.S. Open. He says his body needs more recovery time following his February 2021 car crash.