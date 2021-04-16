Feds launch criminal probe into Theranos lab Federal officials have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into blood testing company Theranos. The Wall Street Journal reports the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into whether the biotech startup misled investors, partners or government officials about its testing technology that uses drops of blood instead of vials. Last month, “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell spoke with Wall Street Journal investigative reporter John Carreyrou, who broke the news of the company’s problems.