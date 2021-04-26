Live

Watch CBSN Live

Feds keeping a close eye on drones and operators

The holidays have unleashed a massive new swarm of drones, as more than one million flying devices were given as gifts. But only a fraction of new owners have registered with the FAA, reports Kris Van Cleave.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.