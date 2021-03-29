Live

Feds foil plot to attack U.S. Capitol

An American supporter of ISIS is under arrest for allegedly planning to bomb the U.S. Capitol and shoot members of Congress. Investigators made the arrest Wed. outside a gun range in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jeff Pegues reports.
