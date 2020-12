Feds announce criminal charges in 1988 Pan Am terrorist bombing Pan Am flight 103, the infamous London-to-New York Boeing 747, exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland shortly after takeoff. All 259 people on the plane, including 190 Americans, were killed along with 11 people on the ground. This week, charges against the alleged Libyan bomb-maker were unsealed in one of the most complex terrorism cases in U.S. history. Catherine Herridge has the story.