FedEx joins push to rename Washington Redskins team FedEx is joining the push to rename the Washington Redskins football team, along with other investors who oppose the name's racist origins. The shipping giant, for which the team's FedEx Field is named, is its highest-profile sponsor. Other companies such as Nike are also being urged to sever ties with the team, and on Thursday night no official Washington Redskins gear could be found on Nike's online store. The team announced on Friday that the name is now under review.