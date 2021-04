Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates Global financial markets are bracing for the first Federal Reserve rate hike in nearly a decade. The Fed is expected to lift short-term interest rates to a range of between 0.25 and 0.5 percent. The central bank projects a series of increases over the next three years to over three percent in 2018. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss its impact on the economy.