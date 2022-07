Federal Reserve announces fourth interest rate hike of the year The Federal Reserve, as expected, announced it is raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to help tamp down inflation. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Christina Ruffini get analysis of the economic and political impact from Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com; CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns; and Michelle Singletary, Washington Post personal finance columnist.