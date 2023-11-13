Federal probe into NYC Mayor Eric Adams includes 2021 Turkish consulate opening, report says As federal agents investigate New York City Mayor Eric Adams over allegations that his 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to receive illegal donations, a report from The New York Times suggests Adams also pressured city officials to open Manhattan's Turkish consulate that year despite concerns over fire safety. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports on the latest accusations to hit the embattled mayor, who has said his team "followed the rules."