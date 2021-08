U.S. officials declare first-ever water shortage for Colorado River The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will issue mandatory water cuts starting in 2022 after water levels at Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir, fell below a critical threshold of 1,075 feet. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to talk about those who will be most impacted.