Federal judge to rule on Trump's request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago evidence A federal judge in Florida heard arguments Thursday from the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers over his request to appoint a neutral third party, known as a special master, to review the evidence seized during the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Debra Alfarone from West Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss that and more.