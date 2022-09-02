Watch CBS News

Federal judge to rule on Trump's request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago evidence

A federal judge in Florida heard arguments Thursday from the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers over his request to appoint a neutral third party, known as a special master, to review the evidence seized during the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Debra Alfarone from West Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss that and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.