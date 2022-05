Federal judge halts repeal of Title 42, which was set to expire on Monday A federal judge on Friday halted the repeal of Title 42, which was set to expire on Monday. Title 42 is a pandemic-related border policy that allowed border agents to quickly expel migrants to help control the spread of COVID-19. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBS News anchor Lana Zak to discuss what's next.