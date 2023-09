Federal judge blocks New Mexico governor's order suspending right to carry guns in public A federal judge temporarily halted a 30-day order from New Mexico's governor suspending the right to carry firearms in the state's largest metro area. The move by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sparked bipartisan protests in Albuquerque. CBS News' Lana Zak spoke to one protester who feels the need to carry a gun to protect her family after her son was fatally shot.