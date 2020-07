Federal appeals court expected to rule soon on whether to overturn 44-year-old rape conviction In 1976, there were angry protests in Concord, North Carolina following the conviction of Ronnie Wallace Long, a young Black man accused of raping a prominent White woman. Now, lawyers with the Duke Law Innocence Project -- who accuse investigators of lying about evidence -- are trying to right what they say is a wrongful conviction. Erin Moriarty has the story.