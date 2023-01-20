Watch CBS News

Federal agents raid suspected fentanyl lab in Arizona amid effort to crack down on deadly drug

The government is trying to crack down on the illegal trade of fentanyl, a drug that is known for being highly dangerous and deadly. CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on federal agents raiding a suspected fentanyl lab in Tucson, Arizona, and CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the severity of the crisis.
