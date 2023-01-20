Federal agents raid suspected fentanyl lab in Arizona amid effort to crack down on deadly drug The government is trying to crack down on the illegal trade of fentanyl, a drug that is known for being highly dangerous and deadly. CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on federal agents raiding a suspected fentanyl lab in Tucson, Arizona, and CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the severity of the crisis.