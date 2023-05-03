Fed hikes interest rates again, issues warning about debt ceiling The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate another quarter of a percentage point Wednesday in its ongoing effort to bring inflation down. The increase is the 10th straight interest-rate hike since last March in what has been the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s. The hikes are among factors being blamed for the biggest banking sector meltdown since the 2008 financial crisis. Nancy Cordes has more details from the White House.