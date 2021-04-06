Live

Fed Chair Janet Yellen says interest rate hike coming

In a brief to lawmakers, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said interest rates would likely rise as the economy continues to improve. TheFiscalTimes.com columnist Liz Peek discusses the assessment with CBSN.
