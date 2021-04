Fears of fourth COVID surge ahead of the holiday weekend There are mounting concerns the U.S. is entering a fourth coronavirus surge as cases rise across the country. CDC data shows more than 40% of all counties are now in the red zone. As CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports, officials are urging Americans to take precautions over the Easter holiday. Dr. David Hirschwerk, an attending infectious disease specialist at Northwell Health, joins CBSN with his analysis.